Tata Motors launches new Ultra range of light commercial vehicles in Vietnam

Homegrown auto major Tata Motors on June 7 said it has launched its next-generation range of Ultra Business Utility Vehicles (BUV) in Vietnam.

The BUV is specially designed to meet the changing customer needs in light commercial vehicle segment, offering the comfort of an SUV with a truck like performance and profitability of a light commercial vehicle, Tata Motors said in a statement.

"Tata Motors is committed to shaping the industry here in Vietnam, with the latest global technologies, giving the Vietnamese customer competitive business advantages with the trusted credentials of the Tata Motors brand," Tata Motors President - Commercial Vehicles Girish Wagh said.

Tata Ultra BUV is a result of extensive feedback from customers and study into the lives of drivers to better understand their expectations, and is thereby designed to fast-track their businesses with superior all-round performance, he said.

The Ultra BUVs will cater to payloads ranging from 4 to 11 tonnes with engine capacities from 85 HP to 180 HP.

Tata Motors sells its commercial vehicles (CV) in Vietnam through its partnership with TMT Motors, a leading player in manufacturing, assembly and distribution of CVs in the country.

"Having successfully launched Tata Super ace in Vietnam, we hope to repeat the same success with the Tata Ultra," TMT Group Chairman Bui Van Huu said.

The company hopes to consolidate its position in the light-duty commercial vehicle space in Vietnam with Tata Ultra, he added.

"TMT Motors aims to become a market leader in Vietnam CV market with Tata Motors products," Huu said.