Tata Motors: JLR sales in Q4 rise as chip supply continues to recover

Moneycontrol News
Apr 06, 2023 / 05:45 PM IST

Tata Motors-owned luxury carmaker Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) on April 6 said that it saw increased sales for the quarter that ended March 31, 2023, and for the full financial year, "reflecting a continuation of the gradual improvement in chip and other supply constraints."

Retail sales for the fourth quarter were 102,889 units (including the Chery Jaguar Land Rover China joint venture), up 21 percent from the prior quarter ending 31 December 2022 and up 30 percent from the same quarter last fiscal, Tata Motors said in a regulatory filing.

Moreover, JLR's wholesale volumes for Q4FY23 were 94,649 units, an increase of 19 percent over the last quarter and 24 percent over a year-ago period. The automaker also stated that compared to the prior year, wholesale volumes were higher in all markets led by overseas (62 percent), UK (24 percent), Europe (22 percent), China (17 percent), and North America (2 percent).

Apart from this, Tata Motors also said that it expects free cash flow to be over 800 million pounds ($996.48 million) for the fourth quarter and over 500 million pounds for the full year.