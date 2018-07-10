App
Last Updated : Jul 10, 2018 01:41 PM IST | Source: PTI

Tata Motors global sales up 10% in June

The company's global sales of all passenger vehicles were at 55,906 units, 7.93 percent lower than 60,725 units in June 2017.

PTI
 
 
Tata Motors today reported 10.07 percent rise in global sales, including that of Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), to 100,135 units in last month. It had sold 90,966 units in June last year.

Global wholesale units of all Tata Motors' commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range in June this year stood at 44,229 units, up 46.25 percent from 30,241 units a year ago, the company said in a statement.

Global sales of JLR were 37,490 units. Jaguar wholesale units for the month were 10,354 vehicles, while those of Land Rover stood at 27,136 vehicles.
First Published on Jul 10, 2018 01:40 pm

tags #Business #Tata Motors

