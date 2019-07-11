App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Jul 11, 2019 03:11 PM IST | Source: PTI

Tata Motors global sales dip 5% in June

JLR had sold a total of 37,490 units in June 2018.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Tata Motors on July 11 reported a 5 percent decline in global sales, including that of Jaguar Land Rover, to 95,503 units in June. It had sold 1,00,135 units in June last year.

Global wholesale units of all Tata Motors' commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range last month stood at 38,846 units, down 12 percent from 44,229 units a year ago, the company said in a statement.

The company's global sales of all passenger vehicles were at 56,657 units, up 1 percent from 55,906 units in June 2018.

Close

Global sales of JLR stood at 43,204 units. Jaguar wholesale units for the month were 12,839 vehicles, while Land Rover wholesale stood at 30,365 units.

JLR had sold a total of 37,490 units in June 2018.
First Published on Jul 11, 2019 03:04 pm

tags #Business #Companies #India #Tata Motors #world

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.