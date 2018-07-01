Tata Motors domestic sales up 54% at 56,773 units in June

Tata Motors today posted a 54 percent jump in domestic sales at 56,773 units in June. The company had sold 36,836 units in the domestic market during the same month last year, Tata Motors said in a filing to the BSE.

It registered a strong growth of 64 percent in its domestic sales for the April-June quarter of FY2019 at 164,579 units as compared to 100,141 units in the same quarter a year ago, helped by continued strong month-on-month sales performance of its commercial and passenger vehicles business in the domestic market, the company said in a filing to the BSE.

Domestic sales of commercial vehicles (CV) in June grew by 50 percent to 38,560 units as compared to 25,660 units in June 2017.

"Cumulative sales growth of CV in the domestic market for the quarter (April-June 2018) were at 111,642 units, a growth of 71 percent, compared to 65,283 units in the same period last fiscal," the filing said.

Post the Supreme Court ruling on BS-III to BS-IV transition, sales were affected last year as there was huge pre-buy and also a limited supply of BS-IV vehicles, it said.

This year, the continued growth in June is on the back of the economy continuing to show an uptick due to the improved industrial activity, robust demand in private consumption and government spending on infrastructure.

Passenger vehicles (PV) domestic sales in June 2018 has registered an impressive performance with 18,213 units, a growth of 63 percent over last year," it said.

The company's sales from exports last month stood at 5,246 units, up 50 percent over 3,504 units in June 2017.