Tata-Lockheed JV to produce fighter jet wings in India

Global defence aerospace player Lockheed Martin and India's Tata Group have reached an agreement to produce fighter jet wings at their joint venture, Tata Lockheed Martin Aerostructures Limited (TLMAL), in Hyderabad.

The wings will be used in the F-16 Block 70 fighter jets that Lockheed Martin is supplying to the Indian Air Force.

According to the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), Tata Lockheed Martin Aerostructures will produce 29 fighter wing shipsets, with an option of additional shipsets, for the F-16 Block 70 fighter jets. The production is expected to begin in 2025, with deliveries scheduled thereafter.

The joint venture between Tata Group and Lockheed Martin has been operational since 2010.