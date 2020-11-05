Tata Group’s Indian Hotels sees surge in bookings for winter holidays

Initial trends for Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) indicate a surge in reservations for the upcoming winter, with many of its properties across top holiday destinations, including Rajasthan and Goa, set to clock better business than in the same period last year.

Occupancy levels, which have been rising steadily since ‘Unlock 1’, are expected to hit 80 percent for some properties in the coming weeks, thanks to rising demand for resort properties, according to projections shared by IHCL.

New properties set to open

The Mumbai-based, Tata Group-promoted company will open 10 properties before the end of FY21, including three properties under the Taj brand and one under Vivanta, a top company official said.

The Taj Skyline in Ahmedabad, Taj Wellington Mews in Chennai, the Taj Chia Kutir in Darjeeling and Vivanta in Thiruvananthapuram are among the new properties lined up for inauguration. In the first half of the year the company signed contracts for eight new properties, including two hotels under the Taj in Puri (Orissa) and Shiroda (Maharashtra) and four properties under Ginger.

Speaking to analysts after the announcement of the hospitality chain’s second-quarter results on November 4, Puneet Chhatwal, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, IHCL, said: “A lot of pick-up in business happened in the short term. In the last three weeks we have picked up a disproportionate amount of business for October, November and December.”

“Most of the pick-up in bookings is for leisure with properties in Rajasthan, Goa, Coorg (Kodagu), Shimla and Rishikesh leading the way. We are witnessing a surge in bookings for the Christmas and New Year period. And they might be performing even better than last year,” added Chhatwal.

IHCL recorded a net loss of Rs 220 crore for the quarter ended September 30 at the consolidated level as against a net profit of Rs 80 crore in the same quarter last year. The company, however, pointed out that there was a positive EBITDA for September, a first for the year, thanks to the pick-up in business.

Revenge travel is in

India is witnessing a growing trend in ‘Revenge Travel’, where travellers from metros make road trips to nearby leisure destinations, often impulsively, as a breakaway from their routine.

While budget, mid-scale and upscale properties in the industry are in demand, luxury properties are also slowly gaining traction thanks to the 20-25 percent discount on their room rates. IHCL’s brand Ginger saw occupancies surge to 51 percent by the end of October as against 13 percent in April.

At a standalone level, IHCL’s India properties recorded an occupancy of 34.5 percent by the end of September compared to 30 percent in August.

At the industry level, occupancies in April crashed to 7 percent this year following the strict lockdown measures announced by the government as compared to 75 percent in April last year.

The hotel industry is estimated to have suffered a revenue loss to the tune of Rs 1,42,955 crore during the January-December period, including a loss of Rs 31,217 crore expected for branded hotel players such as IHCL.