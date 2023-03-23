 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tata Group may inject another $2 billion into super app Tata Neu

Moneycontrol News
Mar 23, 2023 / 04:44 PM IST

If the deal materialises, Tata Digital is likely to receive the amount over two years.

The app was bogged down by technical glitches ever since it went live in April last year, which was followed by customer complaints soon after its launch last year. (Source: Bloomberg)

The Tata Group is contemplating injecting another $2 billion of fresh capital into its super app -- Tata Neu -- through the conglomerate’s digital arm, Tata Digital, reported Bloomberg, citing people familiar with the developments.

Neither Tata Group nor Tata Digital has confirmed the news.

If the deal materialises, Tata Digital is likely to receive the amount over two years. The deal could help the online platform widen its digital offerings, improve technicalities and meet other enhancement requirements.

Tata Neu was modeled on China’s Alipay and WeChat. It allows users to buy groceries and gadgets as well as reserve airplane tickets and restaurants from brands under Tata. The app also comes with a membership service and offers financial products such as bill payments, loans, and insurance.