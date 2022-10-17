Tata Elxsi adds highest number of employees in Q2 as attrition declines

The design-led tech service provider Tata Elxsi net added 1,532 employees in the September quarter as the total headcount at the end of September climbed to 11,679 employees.

"We have added the highest number of Elxsians in our history in a single quarter," the company said in the earnings presentation.

The company's attrition rate declined to 18.7 percent in the September quarter as against 19 percent in the first quarter.

Shares of Tata Elxsi plunged over 8 percent on October 17 after the company's net profit slipped for the quarter ended September.

Tata Elxsi's share price tanked 8.52 percent to Rs 7,735 against the previous close of Rs 8,455.85 on the BSE in the early trade today as the market capitalisation went down to Rs 48,669 crore on the BSE.

The company's net profit declined 5.65 percent, while revenue from operations grew 5.1 percent, over the quarter ended June.

The Tata Group firm reported a 39.1 percent rise in net profit to Rs 174.28 crore on a 28.2 percent increase in revenues from operations to Rs 763.17 crore in the second quarter of FY23 over the previous corresponding quarter.

The stock climbed to its all-time high of Rs 10,760 on August 17, 2022, and a 52-week low of Rs 5,264.75 on November 29, 2021.

"The company’s growth was primarily volume led, with all three segments of Embedded Product Design (EPD), Industrial Design and Visualization (IDV), and SIS showing robust growth of 3.8 percent, 13.5 percent, and 26.2 percent QoQ respectively," the company said.

"We have delivered a quarter of steady growth amidst macro-economic uncertainty and currency headwinds in our key markets. We are gaining market share in both automotive and media and communications, especially in Europe. The numbers are muted in the region due to unfavorable currency movement," Manoj Raghavan, CEO and managing director of Tata Elxsi, said.