Tata Consumer, Hindustan Unilever set sights on tea major Girnar: Report

Moneycontrol News
Dec 16, 2022 / 08:37 AM IST

Consumer product companies such as Hindustan Unilever (HUL) and Tata Consumer Products are looking to acquire Gujarat-based tea major Girnar Food & Beverages, Business Standard reported on Friday.

While the discussions are at an initial stage, according to the report, the deal could be valued at Rs 1,000-1,500 crore.

The acquisition would strengthen the buyer’s hold in the western Indian market, a source close to the development told the daily.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

The newspaper stated that both companies refused to comment on market speculation.

“As a matter of company policy we do not comment or respond to speculation," Viduit Shah, executive director at Girnar Food & Beverages, told Business Standard. “Investment bankers approach us periodically to evaluate shareholder value creation avenues, including private equity fund raises, but there are no talks ongoing with any investors.”