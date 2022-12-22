Tata Communications to acquire US-based Switch Enterprises for Rs 486 crore

Tata Communications

Global digital ecosystem enabler Tata Communications announced on December 22 that it has entered into a definitive agreement through its wholly owned international subsidiary Tata Communications (Netherlands) to acquire New York-headquartered The Switch Enterprises LLC.

The Switch is a leading global end-to-end live video production and transmission services provider with reach to top-tier sporting venues in North America.

"With this transaction, Tata Communications will gain a strong foothold into America's media and entertainment market, extend its portfolio into live video production and become uniquely positioned as an end-to-end media ecosystem player in the entire content development value chain globally," the company told exchanges.

Under the terms of the agreement, Tata Communications has agreed to acquire a 100 percent equity stake in The Switch Enterprises, LLC and certain of its international assets for a value of approximately US $58.8 million (Rs 486.3 crore) in cash.

The closing of the transaction is dependent upon regulatory approvals.

After the deal, Tata Communications will support Switch customers with global reach to over 190 countries and territories. "The Switch will bring state-of-the-art live production capabilities helping organisations to produce high quality, more immersive content faster and more efficiently," the company said.

Announcing the acquisition, Dhaval Ponda, Global Head of Media and Entertainment Business at Tata Communications said, "Tata Communications is already helping some of the largest global sports federations, broadcasters and OTT platforms manage this disruption through our next generation digital media platform. With The Switch team, we will now be able to develop holistic, scalable solutions encompassing live and scheduled programming for television, leveraging pre-recorded and filed videos for new content creation as well as all post-production,”