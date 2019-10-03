App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Oct 03, 2019 11:24 AM IST | Source: PTI

Tata Communications names Amur Lakshminarayanan as MD, Group CEO designate

Upon receipt of necessary regulatory approvals, the Board of Tata Communications will subsequently appoint Lakshminarayanan as the MD and CEO of Tata Communications," a company statement said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Digital infrastructure provider, Tata Communications has named Amur S Lakshminarayanan as Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer designate of the company. "As MD and CEO – Designate, Lakshminarayanan will advise the interim management committee of Tata Communications.

Upon receipt of necessary regulatory approvals, the Board of Tata Communications will subsequently appoint Lakshminarayanan as the MD and CEO of Tata Communications," a company statement said.

Lakshminarayanan comes with 35 years of experience in a broad range of leadership roles across industries and regions across the world, the company said in a statement.

"Most recently at TCS, he successfully managed and developed scalable businesses. His roles in the company included President and CEO of TCS Japan, Global Head of Telecom, Media and Information Services, HiTech and Utilities, and Head of TCS UK and Europe," the statement added.

Commenting on the appointment, Renuka Ramnath, Chairperson of Tata Communications, said, "Lakshminarayanan experience, exposure to industry best practice, leadership style and focus on action will help accelerate Tata Communications to achieve greater heights".

First Published on Oct 3, 2019 11:15 am

tags #Companies #India #Tata Communications

