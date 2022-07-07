Tata Chemicals has no plan to set up battery plant for EVs: N Chandrasekaran

N Chandrasekaran

Tata Chemicals has no plan to set up a battery plant for electric vehicles (EVs), Tata group Chairman N Chandrasekaran said on July 6 while addressing the company’s eighty-third annual general meeting.

He said Tata Chemicals would continue to provide its expertise to group companies, including Tata Motors, in supplying important components for EV batteries.

“The EV ecosystem under Tata Motors has a number of companies from the Tata group as a part of it. This includes Tata Chemicals, Tata Power, Tata Autocomp, and Tata Motors Finance, among others. We will continue to leverage group companies as part of the initiative. Some of them will have a significant role to play, while some will not have a big role to play,” Chandrasekaran said.

Chandrasekaran, who is also the chairman of Tata Chemicals, added that the company would invest Rs 5,000 crore in capital expenditure in the next few years to expand its current businesses.

Noting Tata's emphasis on sustainability, Chandrasekaran added that the company is committed to reducing its carbon emission by 30 percent by 2030

"The company is also focused on sustainability and we are leveraging the whole sustainability movement to focus increasingly on green chemistry, embracing circularity, carbon reduction and biodiversity," Chandrasekaran said.

He said the company is committed to a science-based target initiative with a goal of reducing its carbon emission by 30 percent by 2030. "Our newly commissioned carbon capture utilisation facility in the UK is one such initiative in this direction," he said.