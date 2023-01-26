Tata Chemicals Europe inks pact with Vertex for low carbon hydrogen supply

Tata Chemicals Europe (TCE) and Vertex Hydrogen have signed an offtake agreement for the supply of over 200 megawatts of low carbon hydrogen, according to a press release on January 26.

Under the new pact, Vertex will supply TCE with hydrogen as the chemicals manufacturer continues to decarbonise its operations in the UK with a target of achieving “net zero” manufacturing by 2030.

“We have been supporters of Vertex and the low carbon hydrogen segment as a real opportunity to further reduce emissions at our world class CHP facility," TCE Managing Director Martin Ashcroft said.

Vertex Chief Executive Officer Joe Seifert said the company is "thrilled to sign these heads of terms with Tata Chemicals Europe, as an industry leader driving tangible change to reduce emissions". "This agreement marks another major step forward in the North West's energy transition, as Vertex continues to help build the UK's low carbon energy future," Seifert added.

Short seller attack shows risks of going global for Adani empire TCE is one of Europe’s leading producers of sodium carbonate, salt, sodium bicarbonate and other products used in the manufacture of food and animal feed, glass, detergents, chemicals and several other industry applications. In June 2022, Tata opened the UK’s first industrial scale carbon capture and usage plant. The £20 million investment captures 40,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide each year – the equivalent to taking over 20,000 cars off the road.

