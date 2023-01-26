English
    Tata Chemicals Europe inks pact with Vertex for low carbon hydrogen supply

    Under the new pact, Vertex will supply TCE with hydrogen as the manufacturer continues to decarbonise its operations in the UK with a target of achieving “net zero” manufacturing by 2030.

    Moneycontrol News
    January 26, 2023 / 08:21 PM IST
    TCE is one of Europe’s leading producers of sodium carbonate, salt and sodium bicarbonate (Representative image)

    Tata Chemicals Europe (TCE) and Vertex Hydrogen have signed an offtake agreement for the supply of over 200 megawatts of low carbon hydrogen, according to a press release on January 26.

    Under the new pact, Vertex will supply TCE with hydrogen as the chemicals manufacturer continues to decarbonise its operations in the UK with a target of achieving “net zero” manufacturing by 2030.

    “We have been supporters of Vertex and the low carbon hydrogen segment as a real opportunity to further reduce emissions at our world class CHP facility," TCE Managing Director Martin Ashcroft said.

