Tata-backed Indian Hotels to feel the heat of foreign rivals on home turf

At a time when hotel companies in India are busy gearing up for a surge in room occupancy rates like never before the Tata Group-backed Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) may be faced with challenges. Yet another restructuring exercise at the company could mean limited supply of new properties.

The 115-year old Mumbai-based company has been facing the heat from the strong influx of dozens of new global hotel brands, that are opening one new property on average every week. IHCL is looking to sell shares in at least one company, and sell residential properties and land to raise funds.

Room occupancy, which closed last year at nearly 66 percent across the country, was the highest-ever for the industry. It is expected to further climb to 76 percent by 2021, as per the Howarth report.

For IHCL though, the inventory growth during this period will be just 13 percent compared to combined growth of nearly 31 percent for others, thereby putting severe pressure on its revenues.

US-based Radisson Hotels Group, the third largest hotel group in India, is doubling room inventory to 20,000 rooms by 2022 through 200 properties and seven brands.

The acquisition of Starwood Hotels by Marriott International has already resulted in the combined entity dethroning IHCL to become the single largest hotel group in the country. The duo, which has a 30-brand portfolio compared with just three of IHCL, plans to add another 50 hotels in the next few years taking its total room inventory to 30,000.

As per a report shared by IHCL with analysts recently, its room supply share in India will halve to 10 percent by 2021 with around 17,000 rooms from 20 percent in 2008 with 9,000 rooms. In 2017, its room count was 15,000 (across 122 properties) making up for 11 percent of the domestic industry.

This comes at a time when the hotel sector is showing strong signs of sustained demand for new rooms especially for midscale economy, upper midscale and upscale properties.

These segments are expected to grow by 34 percent by 2021 whereas the luxury and upper upscale segment, where IHCL operates the Taj brand will grow by only 20 percent as per data shared by research firm Howarth HTL.

This is the reason why the loss-making IHCL decided to withdraw its earlier decision of focusing only on the Taj brand while doing away with Vivanta by Taj and Gateway. The company had decided to rebrand all non-Taj properties and Taj within a period of one year.

However, with a change in the senior management it was decided to retain the Vivanta brand. Upscale brand Vivanta by Taj has now been recalled and will remain in IHCL’s portfolio while Gateway brand has been dropped. Ginger will remain in the budget segment.

As a way to raise funds for the future, IHCL has identified sale and leaseback type mechanisms for unlocking value. The current net asset block of the company is Rs 6,500 crore.

Sale of shares in India Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC) valued at Rs 305 crore and sale of residential apartments are two identified ways to raise funds, IHCL said in the presentation. IHCL has an India-wide land bank of 760 acres of which 70 percent or 535 acres is freehold land while the balance is held via a license.

The company has further stated that 44 acres will be monetised while 236 acres could be used for development.