    HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

    Taro Pharmaceutical to acquire Alchemee from Galderma

    The deal involves Alchemee's entire business and assets all over the world, including the Proactiv brand

    Moneycontrol News
    February 23, 2022 / 08:15 AM IST
    Representative image

    Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has agreed to purchase Alchemee, previously The Proactiv Company (TPC), from Galderma. The deal involves Alchemee's entire business and assets all over the world, including the Proactiv brand.

    “We are proud of the work we have done together to serve customers suffering from acne around the world through Proactiv. I am confident that Taro is the right owner to build on Alchemee's strong foundation. Their vision is aligned to Alchemee which comes with an incredible legacy and brand equity, and a great team with a clear plan for future success." said Galderma CEO Flemming Ørnskov.

    "We are excited to add Proactiv to Taro's broad portfolio of prescription and over-the-counter dermatology products. We look forward to welcoming the Alchemee team into Taro and working together to continue to make a difference to the millions of people living with acne around the world,” said Taro CEO Uday Baldota.

    The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions as well as any regulatory approvals that may be required. The transaction's financial parameters have not been revealed.

    Galderma is the largest independent dermatology company in the world, with a presence in over 100 countries.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #acquisition #company #Galderma #pharma #Taro Pharmaceutical
    first published: Feb 23, 2022 08:15 am

