Takeda Pharmaceutical expands portfolio of rare disease therapies in India

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company said on July 15 it has launched an enzyme replacement therapy portfolio for lysosomal storage disorders (LSD) in India, expanding its range of rare disease therapies in the country.

Under lysosomal storage disorders, India has been recording the prevalence of Hunter syndrome, Gaucher disease and Fabry disease, Takeda said in a statement.

To address these, Takeda brings to the market Idursulfase for Hunter syndrome, Velaglucerase Alfa for Gaucher disease and Agalsidase Alfa for Fabry disease, it added.

"At Takeda, we are committed to patient care by developing innovative new medicines and making existing medicines more readily available," Takeda India Country Head Vineet Singhal said.

Japan-based Takeda focuses on research and development efforts on four therapeutic areas: oncology, gastroenterology (GI), neuroscience and rare diseases.