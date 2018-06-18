Taj Mansingh in New Delhi to go under the hammer on July 18

New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), which is inviting bids once again for Delhi’s iconic Taj Mahal Hotel, has fixed July 18 for e-auction of the luxury property.

The civic body will accept bids from June 28 until July 9. Only online bids will be accepted for the auction and participants will have to register with MSTC, an undertaking of the Ministry of Steel, Government of India, on its portal.

Conditions

Participants will have to pay a bid security amount of Rs 25 crore. Cost of the tender document is Rs 5 lakh. Bidders can visit the site between June 16-22. The e-auction of the hotel, which NDMC is giving out on licence for a period of 33 years, will begin at 11am on July 18.

The property

Taj Mansingh sits on a plot area of 3.78 acres with a total built-up area of 2.45 lakh sq feet, including terrace and basement. It has 292 rooms, seven food and beverage outlets and six meeting rooms with flexible capacity.

The previous date set by the civic body for the e-auction was June 19. However, Indian Hotels Company, the Mumbai-based Tata Group-controlled company (it also runs the Taj Mansingh) emerged as the only bidder. As the minimum required number of bidders for the auction was three, NDMC decided to cancel the auction process.

ITC entered the fray with a bid but was not accepted as it was not submitted online.

The revised bid prerequisites a minimum of 500 operational rooms if the bidder is participating as a stand-alone entity and 700 rooms if the bidder is participating with one hotel brand owner. The number of rooms have to be operational in the immediately preceding continuous period of five years calculated from the date of submission of the technical bid.

An average of the turnover over the last three financial years (including 2016-17) from hotel or resort operations as per the audited accounts for such financial years should be at least Rs 400 crore.

NDMC has not changed the financial eligibility criteria of the previous tender.