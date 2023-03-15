 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

T-Mobile acquires Mint, partially owned by Ryan Reynolds

Mar 15, 2023 / 09:24 PM IST

"I never dreamt I'd own a wireless company and I certainly never dreamt I'd sell it to T-Mobile." Reynolds said in a tweet.

The U.S. wireless carrier said that it is acquiring Mint's sales, marketing, digital and service operations.

Mint Mobile, partly owned by actor Ryan Reynolds, is being acquired by T-Mobile as part of a cash-and-stock deal worth as much as $1.35 billion.

T-Mobile's purchase of Kaena Corp. will give it access the budget wireless provider Mint, along with Ultra Mobile and wholesaler Plum. The brands, which already use T-Mobile for their network, will be run as a separate business unit.

"I never dreamt I'd own a wireless company and I certainly never dreamt I'd sell it to T-Mobile." Reynolds said in a tweet. "Life is strange and I'm incredibly proud and grateful."

The U.S. wireless carrier said Wednesday that it is acquiring the brands' sales, marketing, digital and service operations. It plans to use its supplier relationships and distribution scale to help grow the brands and offer competitive pricing and greater device inventory to more U.S. consumers seeking low cost offerings.