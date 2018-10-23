Syska enters smart home segment, eyes Rs 200 crore revenue in FY20

Electronic appliances brand Syska has entered into a tie-up with global Internet of Things (IoT) firm Tuya Smart to offer smart home products for Indian customers. As part of this initiative, Syska will sell products such as door bells, switches, ceiling light, door-sensors, that are 'smart.'

The smart home market in India is estimated to be $850 million and is growing 30 percent annually. Syska hopes to convert 2 million households into smart homes next year.

In an interaction with Moneycontrol, Gurumukh Uttamchandani, Executive Director, Syska said the smart home segment is grossly under-penetrated in the country. By making an entry into this space, the company wants to have the first-mover advantage.

“Syska is targeting a revenue of Rs 200 crore from this segment in the next financial year,” he added.

Uttamchandani said smart homes may see a similar pick-up like that of smartphones. “In 2002, smartphones were considered a luxury; now everyone has it. We see a future of the small-home industry similar to this,” he said.

Apart from the gadgets that make the home smart, Syska has also launched smart fans and smart weighing scales. The weighing scale, for instance, measures bone density, body fat and also gives reminders about daily workouts.

Diversification

Starting off as a LED lighting player, the SSK Group (Syska) has diversified into multiple businesses. This includes mobile accessories, personal care appliances and now smart homes. However, Uttamchandani said they do not want to launch high-end large appliances.

“We will focus on smart electrical appliances where we have a technical know-how and ability to manufacture,” he said.

Uttamchandani said the company will invest Rs 25 crore in the marketing and research/development in 2019 for building the smart home category.

The devices will be launched in December 2018. The company declined to reveal the prices of the products, but said it will be ‘competitively priced’. All the smart home devices can be connected to Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.

The door sensor, for instance, will send you alerts on your smartphone in case of forceful opening or closing or any unsuspected activity. The sensor will sound an alarm on your smartphone via the application if the door is kept open for a long time. It will notify you if you have forgotten to close the door while leaving. The notifications can also come through an AI such as Amazon Alexa & Google Assistant.

Mengda Zhao, Chief Strategic Investment Officer, Tuya Smart said they work with 10,000 brands globally in the connected devices space. Tuya Smart offers technology solutions for enabling connected devices.