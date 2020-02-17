Syngene commissions phase-1 of new R&D centre in Hyderabad

Syngene International, a contract research subsidiary of Biocon, on February 17 announced that it is commissioning the first phase of its new research and development (R&D) centre in Hyderabad.

The centre, located in Genome Valley, is spread across 52,000 square feet with an initial strength of around 150 scientists.

This is the company's first operational research centre outside Bengaluru. When fully commissioned by the end of this year at an investment of Rs 167 crore, it will cover a total of 94,000 sq. ft. and house around 270 scientists.

"With increasing demand for our research services, we needed to find a location that offered the right environment to drive scientific innovation and seamless delivery. This means not just having the ability to build, equip and maintain world class laboratories, we also need to be able to attract top scientists in chemistry, biology, biometrics and other disciplines," said Jonathan Hunt, Chief Executive Officer, Syngene International.

Syngene's R&D Centre is major boost to Telangana government's efforts to showcase the state as the hub of lifesciences research.

"We are happy that Syngene International Limited has selected Telangana for setting up their new R&D centre. We have been focusing on the Life Sciences sector and the Genome Valley was conceptualised to provide all the necessary infrastructure and support systems for life science R&D activities. Syngene’s presence is surely a boost for the state's vision to be a biotech hub," said KT Rama Rao, Industries, Commerce and IT Minister, Telangana.

Genome Valley is India's first purpose-built cluster for life sciences R&D activities spread across 600 sq km. Syngene's new R&D centre is located in MN Park at the heart of the Genome Valley.

Consistent with Syngene's commitment to operate world-class laboratory practices, the new R&D centre is fully digitised based on an internet-based, innovative, analytical laboratory solution that enables anytime, anywhere, monitoring; remote and secure access; and minimizes system downtime by monitoring the operational status of the systems. The centre also has other digitisation and automation features including electronic laboratory notebooks and analytical intelligence.

The building benefits from environment-friendly measures such as energy conservation through the use of solar power and limited plastic use. The safety features of the centre include laboratories built with fire-rated walls and panels, a dedicated flame proof area for storage of hazardous materials away from the laboratories and dedicated water lines for fire hydrant and sprinkler systems.

Initially, the company will offer Discovery Chemistry services from Hyderabad. In the next phase, other research services will move to this centre providing research to the world’s leading pharmaceutical companies.

Syngene currently operates through multiple facilities in Bengaluru spread across an area of 1.5 million sq ft. comprising state-of-the art research and manufacturing facilities. These facilities have successfully cleared multiple global regulatory inspections including the USFDA, EMA and PMDA.