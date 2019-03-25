Syndicate Bank extends deadline for ESPS till March 30

State-owned Syndicate Bank has extended till March 30 the deadline for its staff to subscribe to bank's equity under the employee stock purchase scheme (ESPS), through which it plans to raise up to Rs 500 crore.

The bank has put up as many as 30 crore new equity shares, aggregating up to Rs 500 crore (including premium), for sale under ESPS.

"It is hearby informed that the issue will remain open till March 30, 2019," the bank said in a regulatory filing on March 25.

As per Syndicate Bank's filing in February, the issue, which opened on March 5, was to close on March 25.

Shares of Syndicate Bank were trading at Rs 38.45 apiece on the BSE, down 0.13 percent.