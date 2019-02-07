App
Last Updated : Feb 07, 2019 04:36 PM IST | Source: PTI

Swiss firm Givaudan invests Rs 400 crore in Pune facility

The new 40,000-square-metre facility is its largest in the country and will enable the company to meet growing demand from customers in the food and beverage and healthcare segments.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Swiss flavour and fragrance company Givaudan on February 7 said it has opened its flavours manufacturing facility in Pune, at an investment of Swiss Franc 60 million (close to over Rs 400 crore).

The new 40,000-square-metre facility is its largest in the country and will enable the company to meet growing demand from customers in the food and beverage and healthcare segments.

Givaudan expects to employ about 200 people at the new site.

The new facility will complement the company's existing plant in Daman, strengthening its capabilities in liquids compounding, powder blending, emulsions, process flavours and spray drying for the India, Nepal and Bangladesh markets, it said in a statement.

"The world-class flavours manufacturing facility in Pune is the latest example of Givaudan's long-term commitment to India and our strategic focus on the high-growth markets of Asia- Pacific.

Our new plant will enable Givaudan to collaborate even more closely with our customers to deliver differentiated solutions and great taste experiences to the dynamic Indian market," Givaudan's Chief Executive Officer Gilles Andrier said.
tags #Business #Companies #Givaudan #India

