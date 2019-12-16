App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Dec 16, 2019 10:46 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Swiggy likely to suffer massive loss in FY20, down Rs 1,960cr in Apr-Sept period: Report

Despite the significant loss, Swiggy managed to increase its total revenue to Rs 1,297 crore for FY19

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Swiggy has reported a loss of Rs 2,364 crore in FY19, six times more than that of FY18 (Rs 397 crore), The Times of India reported. The loss surged for the five year-old startup due to increased spending in marketing, consumer incentives, salary and delivery, the report added.

Numbers from Prosus, Swiggy's largest shareholder, reveal that the Indian food-delivery major will incur further losses in the ongoing fiscal, with the company already suffering a loss of around Rs 1,960 crore between April and September, the report said.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Close

Interestingly, despite the significant loss, Swiggy managed to increase its total revenue to Rs 1,297 crore for FY19. Compared to FY18, the revenue increased by 177 percent.

related news

While Swiggy used to operate in 30 cities in 2018, it has now expanded to 500 cities around India. At present, it is reportedly handling 500 million orders a year. The report quotes CEO Sriharsha Majety as saying that he wants the company to deliver 100 million users a month in the next 10-15 years.

Despite expanding in to new areas like parcels (Swiggy Go), daily essentials (SuprDaily) and grocery (Swiggy Stores), the startup has suffered massive losses even though its revenue doubled (Rs 875 crore) between April and August, the report added.

LIVE NOW... Video series on How to Double Your Monthly Income... where Rahul Shah, Ex-Swiss Investment Banker and one of India's leading experts on wealth building, reveals his secret strategies for the first time ever. Register here to watch it for FREE.
First Published on Dec 16, 2019 10:46 am

tags #Swiggy

most popular

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.