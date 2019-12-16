Swiggy likely to suffer massive loss in FY20, down Rs 1,960cr in Apr-Sept period: Report

Swiggy has reported a loss of Rs 2,364 crore in FY19, six times more than that of FY18 (Rs 397 crore), The Times of India reported. The loss surged for the five year-old startup due to increased spending in marketing, consumer incentives, salary and delivery, the report added.

Numbers from Prosus, Swiggy's largest shareholder, reveal that the Indian food-delivery major will incur further losses in the ongoing fiscal, with the company already suffering a loss of around Rs 1,960 crore between April and September, the report said.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Interestingly, despite the significant loss, Swiggy managed to increase its total revenue to Rs 1,297 crore for FY19. Compared to FY18, the revenue increased by 177 percent.

While Swiggy used to operate in 30 cities in 2018, it has now expanded to 500 cities around India. At present, it is reportedly handling 500 million orders a year. The report quotes CEO Sriharsha Majety as saying that he wants the company to deliver 100 million users a month in the next 10-15 years.