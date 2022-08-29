Bengaluru places the highest number of early morning orders: Swiggy's Instamart

Does Bengaluru contain the earliest risers among Indian metros? A report from food aggregator Swiggy's grocery delivery arm Instamart on August 29 believes so. According to Swiggy, in a span of one year, from June 2021 to June 2022, Bangalorean's placed the highest number of early morning orders. "While most orders in the wee hours were for milk, we also fulfilled a 5:56 a.m, order for the most sinful potato chips!," the company added.

The Zomato-rival also mentioned that India's three key metro cities -- Bangalore, Mumbai, and Hyderabad -- ordered more items in the last 12 months than the whole population of Canada.

Furthermore, the company saw 16 times increase in orders in the past one year with Bangalore, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Delhi, and Chennai ordering the most number of items. Among non-metro cities, Jaipur, Chandigarh, and Ahmedabad ordered the most.

When it came to the number of items ordered, Swiggy said that in the past two years, Instamart has delivered over 50 million eggs and 30 million orders of milk.

Further, Swiggy also highlighted that orders for ice cream jumped 42 percent in the months of April- June. Over 5.6 million packets of instant noodles were delivered across Bangalore, Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Chennai in the last one year, it added.

The survey also stated that around 62,000 tons of fruits and vegetables were bought from its platform as well as there was a 58 times increase in organic fruits and vegetables in the last one year.

Apart from that, in the category of 'de-stress' items, for example, sanitary napkins, condoms and other first-aid products were ordered the most in Mumbai, Bangalore, Delhi, Hyderabad and Chennai. To add to this, customers in Mumbai ordered condoms 570 times more in the last 12 months than they did in the year before, the company added.

What was the highest/lowest bill paid on Instamart?

In the past one year, Swiggy also stated that the highest bill amount on Instamart was Rs 11,535, while the lowest bill was Re 1, after applying offers.

Swiggy forayed into grocery business in August 2020 with Instamart, in an attempt to deliver items within minutes, under its quick commerce category of consumer business. In the past two years, Instamart has been used by close to nine million users in 25 cities.

Moneycontrol had earlier reported that over the past few years, Zomato and Swiggy have been neck and neck in terms of market share, with each holding close to 50 percent. However, that balance is now shifting.

“The Indian online food delivery market has been a steady duopoly for a while. However, that has started to change with Zomato expanding share to around 55 percent in food delivery,” brokerage firm Bernstein India had said in a report.