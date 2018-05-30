App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : May 30, 2018 03:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Swiggy, BigBasket eyeing purchase of milk delivery startups: Report

The companies are attempting to boost their presence in the online delivery space

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Swiggy and BigBasket are eyeing acquisitions of milk-delivery startups, according to a report by The Economic Times.

Swiggy is in initial discussions to buy Mumbai-based Supr Daily, sources told the paper.

BigBasket has held buyout talks with RainCan, Milk Basket and Daily Ninja. RainCan has, however, denied talks with BigBasket, the report said.

Moneycontrol couldn't independently verify the news.

Purchasing milk-delivery startups will boost number of deliveries per month for Swiggy and BigBasket. The frequency of orders could increase to 15-20 times from 4-5 times at present, the report added.

The acquisitions will also help Swiggy and BigBasket boost their presence in the increasingly competitive online grocery segment in India.

Both companies are cash-rich as they have recently received fresh rounds of funding.

In February, Swiggy received USD 100 million in a funding round led by Naspers. BigBasket is backed by Chinese online retailer Alibaba, and received USD 220 million in funding.

BigBasket competitor Grofers too is cash-rich and is backed by Japanese conglomerate SoftBank Corp.
First Published on May 30, 2018 03:53 pm

tags #BigBasket #Business #Companies #Swiggy

most popular

These 20 stocks witnessed a FII trend reversal in Jan-Mar quarter; do you own any?

These 20 stocks witnessed a FII trend reversal in Jan-Mar quarter; do you own any?

Italy political crisis leads to market sell-off: Here’s what is happening

Italy political crisis leads to market sell-off: Here’s what is happening

Worried over mid-cap and small-cap correction? Here are some mutual fund schemes you can bet on

Worried over mid-cap and small-cap correction? Here are some mutual fund schemes you can bet on

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.