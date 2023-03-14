Sweden-headquartered hospital chain Medicover plans big India push: Chairman

Swedish hospital chain Medicover Hospitals is reportedly planning to increase its presence in India over the period of five years. The company currently has 24 hospitals across the country.

“Over the next five years, our ambition is to more than double our footprint in India. We will also, as a consequence of that, provide much more affordable care to the Indian people. Of course, our revenues will grow along the way,” Fredrik Stenmo, Chairman of the group said in an exclusive interaction with news agency ANI.

Explaining further on the expansion of the business in India, Stenmo added, "India is an important market for the group and notably, it is the third largest Swedish company with 13,000 strong employee size here. We believe the healthcare market in India will triple in size over the next 10 years from $150 billion to over $450 billion."

On prospects of the healthcare market in India amid government's heavy focus on building healthcare, Stenmo told ANI, “It (the growth) will go through multiple sectors. This is a function of the growth of the GDP, plus the higher penetration of health care spend as a share of wallet. So that means a higher penetration of GDP. This will drive significant growth over the next 10 years.”

Furthermore, according to Stenmo, the group is now expanding to specialties. "Oncology is the first area where we've done that. We have four centres today. We have gone from being in three states and now entering into Karnataka as well during this year," he said. The Medicover group provides a broad spectrum of health care services and has a network of hospitals, cancer institutes, speciality care facilities, fertility centers, and diagnostic labs.

Further, on being asked what are the learnings in India so far and how difficult or easy was it while liaisoning with the Indian government, the chairman said, "Within the health care sector, there is a lot of attention and focus from the politicians and the local governments." Stenmo was also asked how Medicover was different from various other companies that are investing in India. Without getting into specifics, Stenmo told ANI, "If you're going to be able to bring affordable health care to the Indian people. You need a local cost structure. You need to bring good technology from around the world, but you also need to adapt that to the local level. But the most important element will be to have a long-term view of your ownership." Medicover is a specialised provider of diagnostic and healthcare services. The company operates through two divisions – Diagnostic Services and Healthcare Services. In its healthcare network, it has a total of 32 hospitals and 129 medical centres. The group's largest markets are India, Poland, and Romania. Recently the Swedish company launched cardiology and radiology specialty clinics, along with a free special women's health package in Bhosari on the occasion of International Women's day in Pune. The specialty clinics were inaugurated by Jan Thesleff, Sweden's Ambassador to India, on Friday. The cardiology unit aims to offer advanced cardiac care, while the advanced radiology unit provides patients access to state-of-the-art diagnostic imaging services such as X-rays, CT scans, and MRIs, stated a press release. (With inputs from ANI)

