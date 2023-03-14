 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sweden-headquartered hospital chain Medicover plans big India push: Chairman

Mar 14, 2023 / 05:16 PM IST

The Medicover group provides a broad spectrum of health care services and has a network of hospitals, cancer institutes, speciality care facilities, fertility centers, and diagnostic labs.

Fredrik Stenmo, Chairman of Medicover Group. (Photo: ANI)

Swedish hospital chain Medicover Hospitals is reportedly planning to increase its presence in India over the period of five years. The company currently has 24 hospitals across the country.

“Over the next five years, our ambition is to more than double our footprint in India. We will also, as a consequence of that, provide much more affordable care to the Indian people. Of course, our revenues will grow along the way,” Fredrik Stenmo, Chairman of the group said in an exclusive interaction with news agency ANI.

Explaining further on the expansion of the business in India, Stenmo added, "India is an important market for the group and notably, it is the third largest Swedish company with 13,000 strong employee size here. We believe the healthcare market in India will triple in size over the next 10 years from $150 billion to over $450 billion."

On prospects of the healthcare market in India amid government's heavy focus on building healthcare, Stenmo told ANI, “It (the growth) will go through multiple sectors. This is a function of the growth of the GDP, plus the higher penetration of health care spend as a share of wallet. So that means a higher penetration of GDP. This will drive significant growth over the next 10 years.”