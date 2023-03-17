 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
SVB Financial files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection

Mar 17, 2023 / 06:03 PM IST

SVB Securities and SVB Capital's funds and general partner entities are not included in the Chapter 11 filing, the collapsed lender added.

With around 80 percent of business in the US, several Software-as-Service (SaaS) businesses had deposited millions of dollars with the Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) as deposits.

Silicon Valley Bank’s parent company filed for bankruptcy after worry spread among its long-established customer base of tech startups, prompting regulators to seize the firm’s banking unit.

SVB Financial Group listed assets and liabilities of as much as $10 billion each in a Chapter 11 petition filed in New York.

Because Silicon Valley Bank is a California-chartered commercial bank and part of the Federal Reserve system, it is not eligible for bankruptcy and landed in Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. receivership instead. Its parent company, however, is eligible to file in order to protect its remaining assets and work on repaying creditors, including bondholders.

