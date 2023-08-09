Suzlon to raise Rs 2,000 crore via QIP; floor price set at Rs 18.44 per share

The company recently bagged an order for a 47.6 MW wind power project from KP Group in Gujarat.

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Suzlon Energy on August 9 said the Securities Issue Committee of its board has decided to raise Rs 2,000 crore through the qualified institutional placement (QIP) route.

The renewable energy solutions provider said its board sanctioned the proposal during a meeting on July 7, 2023. Subsequently, on August 8, the shareholders of the company endorsed the special resolution through a postal ballot, it added.

The company said the committee has approved equity shares with a face value of Rs 2 each and fixed a floor price of Rs 18.44 per equity share to eligible qualified institutional buyers in accordance with the special resolution passed by the shareholders by way of postal ballot on August 8. The company also said it may offer a discount of not more than 5 percent on the floor price calculated for the Issue.

"..the floor price in respect of the aforesaid Issue, based on the pricing formula prescribed under Regulation 176(1) of the SEBI ICDR Regulations and in accordance with the special resolution dated 8th August 2023 passed by the shareholders of the Company by way of postal ballot is Rs.18.44 per Equity Share. Pursuant to Regulation 176(1) of the SEBI ICDR Regulations, the Company may offer a discount of not more than 5% on the floor price so calculated for the Issue," Suzlon informed the exchanges.

Suzlon further said the Securities Issue Committee would discuss the issue of endorsement of the issue price, and also any potential discounts on August 14.

"We wish to inform you that a meeting of the Securities Issue Committee of the board of directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, 14th August 2023 to, inter alia, consider and approve the Issue price, including a discount, if any thereto, as permitted under the SEBI ICDR Regulations, for the Equity Shares to be allotted to qualified institutional buyers, pursuant to the Issue," the company said.

The company was in the news for bagging an order for a 47.6 MW wind power project from KP Group in Gujarat. The project is located at Vagra in Gujarat's Bharuch district and is expected to be commissioned in 2024, a company statement said.

Suzlon enjoys a market share of 33 percent in India’s domestic market based on total installations. It has 20GW of operational wind power capacity globally and is well ahead of its competitors, pointed out ICICI Securities. The company’s existing order book at 1.5GW bodes well for execution through the next two years, the domestic brokerage firm observed.

Suzlon Energy reported that its net profit in Q1FY24 was down 99.99 percent from Rs 2,305.87 crore in June 2022. Its EBITDA stood at Rs 100.66 crore in June 2023, up 2296.67 percent from Rs 4.20 crore in June 2022.

Suzlon Energy shares on August 9 closed at Rs 19.50 apiece on the NSE, which was up 4.85 percent or Rs 0.90 percent from the previous day's close.