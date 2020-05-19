Suzlon Energy's customers, vendors pump in fresh equity into the company: Report

A few companies, including customers and vendors, have purchased minority stakes in Suzlon Energy.

German manufacturer ZF, foreign portfolio investor (FPI) Belgrave Investment Fund and Odisha mining baroness Indrani Patnaik who have bought holdings in Suzlon Energy, according to a Hindu BusinessLine report.

The fresh equity was required by lenders for the debt restructuring plan.

Over a hundred associates of Suzlon Energy (customers, vendors, service providers) have pumped in Rs 363.50 crore.

Suzlon Energy promoter Tulsi Tanti, who is also the Chairman, has invested Rs 100 crore through Tanti Holdings, the report added.

ZF has invested Rs 12 crore, while Belgrave Investment Fund has put in Rs 13.5 crore. Amrik Singh & Sons Crane Services has also made a large contribution of Rs 25 crore.

Indrani Patnaik has put in Rs 20 crore, and other customers such as Rajasthan Gum (Rs 10 crore) and Giriraj Enterprises (Rs 15 crore) have also contributed to the fresh equity.



