App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : May 19, 2020 02:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Suzlon Energy's customers, vendors pump in fresh equity into the company: Report

The Rs 363.5 crore equity infusion is part of the debt restructuring exercise.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Suzlon
Suzlon
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

A few companies, including customers and vendors, have purchased minority stakes in Suzlon Energy.

German manufacturer ZF, foreign portfolio investor (FPI) Belgrave Investment Fund and Odisha mining baroness Indrani Patnaik who have bought holdings in Suzlon Energy, according to a Hindu BusinessLine report.

The fresh equity was required by lenders for the debt restructuring plan.

Close

Over a hundred associates of Suzlon Energy (customers, vendors, service providers) have pumped in Rs 363.50 crore.

related news

Suzlon Energy promoter Tulsi Tanti, who is also the Chairman, has invested Rs 100 crore through Tanti Holdings, the report added.

ZF has invested Rs 12 crore, while Belgrave Investment Fund has put in Rs 13.5 crore. Amrik Singh & Sons Crane Services has also made a large contribution of Rs 25 crore.

Indrani Patnaik has put in Rs 20 crore, and other customers such as Rajasthan Gum (Rs 10 crore) and Giriraj Enterprises (Rs 15 crore) have also contributed to the fresh equity.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Moneycontrol Virtual Summit presents 'The Future of Indian Industry', powered by Salesforce. Watch Now!

First Published on May 19, 2020 02:50 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Suzlon Energy

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus crisis | More than five lakh elective surgeries pending at Indian hospitals: Report

Coronavirus crisis | More than five lakh elective surgeries pending at Indian hospitals: Report

India's 'mammoth' COVID-19 package much smaller than it seems, says Fitch Solutions

India's 'mammoth' COVID-19 package much smaller than it seems, says Fitch Solutions

Tractor makers look to scale up production on strong demand: Report

Tractor makers look to scale up production on strong demand: Report

most popular

Coronavirus pandemic | Confirmed COVID-19 cases in India cross 1-lakh mark; death toll at 3,163

Coronavirus pandemic | Confirmed COVID-19 cases in India cross 1-lakh mark; death toll at 3,163

Empty middle seat? Depends on which country you are flying in

Empty middle seat? Depends on which country you are flying in

Explained: Lost your job during COVID-19? Here's what to do

Explained: Lost your job during COVID-19? Here's what to do

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.