Suumaya Industries acquires majority stake in PayAgri

Representative image

Suumaya Industries, which recently entered the agri-commodity business through its subsidiary Suumaya Agro, announced the acquisition of agri-tech start-up PayAgri on August 24 at an undisclosed valuation. PayAgri is an agri-tech start-up with a stronghold in the Southern India market. It has a ‘seed to fork’ business model, with a strong farm-gate supply chain expertise and holistic selling capabilities

“The acquisition aligns with the vision of the company and will help us in expand to markets like Southern India, especially, for categories like spices which is PayAgri’s mainstay,” Ushik Gala, Chairman and Managing Director of Suumaya Industries told Moneycontrol.

Suumaya Industries traditionally a textile player, has been building its agribusiness with a focus on business-to-business (B2B) play since the onset of the pandemic. According to Gala, while textile contributed 100 percent of topline in the pre-COVID times, now its share has dwindled to 5 percent, while agri-business contributes about 95 percent of its overall revenue now.

The company, which currently draws about 10-12 percent of its business from the spice category, is eying to increase its share to 20-40 percent going ahead with the acquisition of a majority (51 percent) stake in PayAgri. Only operating in the business-to-business segment at the moment, it is also planning a foray into consumer products for its spice category in the future, informed Gala.

According to Gala, the company plans to keep focusing on its agri commodities even after the situation normalises.

Suumaya Industries reported Rs 6,852 crore consolidated revenue for the first quarter of FY22 and a PAT of Rs 306 crore.

Founded in 2017, by KVM Rajkumar and Rajeev G Kaimal, PayAgri is an agri-tech start-up with investments in primary processing infrastructure for the focused value chains such as spices and coconut. PayAgri has built an expertise in chilly, turmeric, cardamom, coriander, coconut, paddy, maize, millets, and wheat value chain and caters to both B2B segment with commodities and B2C segment with value-added Products. The company is currently incubated and supported by NABARD MABIF, CIIE, IIM Ahmedabad, and Royal Agricultural University, UK.