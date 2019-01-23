'Surprised' by ArcelorMittal comments, says Essar Steel's Ruias

The decibel around the ArcelorMittal-Ruias slugfest for Essar Steel is increasing.

An Essar Group spokesperson on January 23 said it was 'surprising' to note comments that the Ruias have not submitted details of their proposal to the bankers.

This was in response to ArcelorMittal's charge that "no company or individual can say they were not aware of the process and therefore should not expect to come in at a later stage, providing no details as to the financing of their offer, after a decision has been taken by the Committee of Creditors."

The Ruias, through their holding company Essar Steel Asia Holdings, had submitted a Rs 54,000 crore proposal. On the other hand, ArcelorMittal's offer, which has been backed by lenders, is of Rs 42,000 crore.

Stressing that the bankers have been provided with all details of their proposal, the Essar spokesperson said: "Creditors have already been provided all relevant information on the proposal. No request has been received from the Committee of Creditors of Essar Steel regarding any further information that they need in this regard. There is no requirement to provide any such details to a resolution applicant.

"It is therefore surprising to note comments made to the media by a resolution applicant regarding them not having received details of the proposal."

The latest controversy had erupted after Sajjan Jindal, Chairman and Managing Director, JSW Steel, said the Ruias should be given a chance to present their proposal. "They (Ruias) should be given a chance. It is their company, if they're paying 100 percent of the money, so why not. The process is not over till it's over. And it is not over yet," he added in an interview to BloombergQuint.

Jindal added that JSW Steel, which had joined hands with Numetal in the second round of Essar Steel's auction, was interested in the insolvent company.

ArcelorMittal called the comment a 'negative signal' to investors. "If the law is not implemented correctly and the rules are flouted, as suggested by some, this sends a negative signal about the certainty of India as an investment destination," said a spokesperson of ArcelorMittal.