Supreme Court to hear ArcelorMittal's plea against NCLAT order on Wednesday

The Supreme Court will on Wednesday hear ArcelorMittal's plea against NCLAT order asking it to clear dues of Uttam Galva Steels and KSS Petron to be eligible to bid Essar Steel.

The world's largest steel maker had filed an application on Monday, just hours before the deadline to pay the dues lapsed.

The NCLAT had passed the order last week, citing clause 29A of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code barring promoters of defaulting companies from bidding for stressed assets. Uttam Galva and KSS Petron have dues of about Rs 7,000 crore. ArcelorMittal was a promoter in both the companies before selling the stakes.

The apex court refused an urgent hearing for ArcelorMittal's plea for payment of Rs 7,000 crore by Tuesday for its second bid to become eligible, according to a PTI report. A bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud said, "We will hear the plea tomorrow".

Meanwhile, Numetal had filed a caveat at Supreme Court on Monday, after ArcelorMittal moved the Apex Court. Sources said that Numetal will also be heard by the Court on Wednesday.

“The thinking of the company (ArcelorMittal) is that the NCLAT order is flawed as it allows Numetal to bid after changing its shareholding. But even though ArcelorMittal has sold its shares in defaulting companies, still that is not enough,” an executive from the industry had told Moneycontrol on Monday.

ArcelorMittal moved the court after offering a revised bid of Rs 42,000 crore for Essar Steel. That topped Numetal's bid of Rs 37,000 crore.

But despite the higher bid, it is unclear if the lenders will consider the company's bid till it clears the eligibility hurdle.

Vedanta Resources has also put in a bid in the second round of bidding.