Last Updated : Oct 05, 2018 10:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Supreme Court asks Centre to respond to PIL on J&J's hip implants

The court directed the government to submit the report of an expert committee looking into the matter.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Moneycontrol News

The Supreme Court on October 5 sought Central government response to a public interest litigation (PIL) alleging Johnson & Johnson (J&J) manufactured faulty hip implants that have been inserted into the bodies of 14,525 patients.

The court directed the government to submit the report of an expert committee looking into the matter.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, Justice SK Kaul and Justice KM Joseph asked the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to apprise it within two months about the actions.

The court listed the matter after two months.

related news

The Central government earlier has constituted a five-member Central expert committee to recommend the quantum of compensation for patients who suffered from Johnson & Johnson’s faulty hip implants.

The ASR hip implants made by DePuy, a division of US drug and medical devices giant Johnson & Johnson, were globally recalled in 2010 as it caused metal wear debris and an elevated release of cobalt and chromium beyond 7 parts per billion.

J&J had earlier informed the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) that around 93,000 people worldwide had ASR implanted. And of the 4,700 ASR surgeries performed in India, just 882 patients could be traced. Status of the over 2,300 patients remains untraceable.

Hip implants are used in hip replacement surgery. Johnson & Johnson is facing lawsuits from patient groups in various countries. In some countries, it has reached a settlement with patient groups by paying millions of dollars.
