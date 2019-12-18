Supply constraints at IndiGo, SpiceJet to impact demand-supply dynamics. But will fares go up?

Economic slowdown has hit spending
Capacity expansion constraints at India's two largest private airlines -- IndiGo and SpiceJet -- is set to impact the aviation sector's demand-supply dynamics in 2020.
But the squeeze in supply may not necessarily mean that fares will go up.
"In a normal year, the pressure in capacity creation, accompanied by increasing demand, would have led to higher fares. But given the current economic slowdown, much depends on the purchasing power of the customer," said Ajay Prakash, CEO at Mumbai-based Nomad Travels, adding that at present, discretionary spends, including travel, is being cut.
Another senior executive from a travel company pointed out that fares in domestic sectors for the present winter season are already lower than last year's levels. "Only an improvement in economic conditions can spur demand. It's very possible that fares may not move up much in 2020 despite the expansion issues with IndiGo and SpiceJet," the executive added.
IndiGo is at present working vigorously to meet the deadline set by industry regulator DGCA to replace its A320 Neo aircraft engines.
DGCA had asked the country's largest airline to replace all unmodified engines in the Neo aircraft. The regulator had also asked the airline to ground one aircraft with the unmodified engine for every plane with a modified engine that it adds to its fleet.
The directive came after multiple incidents of engine snags of the Neo aircraft, raising a security scare. IndiGo has 98 A320 Neo aircraft in its fleet.
Consequently, the airline gave a muted outlook for expanding capacity.
"Expect a year-on-year (YoY) capacity increase of 15-20 percent in Q4 FY20 and 22-23 percent in FY20," IndiGo said in early December. The guidance was much lower than the earlier expected 30 percent increase in capacity.... and SpiceJet
The country's second largest private airline has been trying to adjust its expansion plans to the problems at Boeing: the American aircraft manufacturer.
Despite a 11.18 percent spurt in passenger traffic in November, the annual numbers continue to be subdued compared to 2018.