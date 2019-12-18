Supply constraints at IndiGo, SpiceJet to impact demand-supply dynamics. But will fares go up?

Capacity expansion constraints at India's two largest private airlines -- IndiGo and SpiceJet -- is set to impact the aviation sector's demand-supply dynamics in 2020.

But the squeeze in supply may not necessarily mean that fares will go up.

"In a normal year, the pressure in capacity creation, accompanied by increasing demand, would have led to higher fares. But given the current economic slowdown, much depends on the purchasing power of the customer," said Ajay Prakash, CEO at Mumbai-based Nomad Travels, adding that at present, discretionary spends, including travel, is being cut.

Another senior executive from a travel company pointed out that fares in domestic sectors for the present winter season are already lower than last year's levels. "Only an improvement in economic conditions can spur demand. It's very possible that fares may not move up much in 2020 despite the expansion issues with IndiGo and SpiceJet," the executive added.

IndiGo is at present working vigorously to meet the deadline set by industry regulator DGCA to replace its A320 Neo aircraft engines.

DGCA had asked the country's largest airline to replace all unmodified engines in the Neo aircraft. The regulator had also asked the airline to ground one aircraft with the unmodified engine for every plane with a modified engine that it adds to its fleet.

The directive came after multiple incidents of engine snags of the Neo aircraft, raising a security scare. IndiGo has 98 A320 Neo aircraft in its fleet.

Consequently, the airline gave a muted outlook for expanding capacity.

"Expect a year-on-year (YoY) capacity increase of 15-20 percent in Q4 FY20 and 22-23 percent in FY20," IndiGo said in early December. The guidance was much lower than the earlier expected 30 percent increase in capacity.



SpiceJet is one of the largest clients for Boeing's 737 Max aircraft, which were grounded earlier this year after being involved in two crashes that killed about 300 passengers.



But of the over 200 aircraft that SpiceJet had ordered, less than 15 have been delivered till now. The delivery schedule may now get further delayed.

Reports from the US suggest that Boeing may curtail or suspend production of the 737 Max aircraft until it gets clearances from the US regulator, FAA. This may delay the aircraft's return, which was earlier expected to happen by March 2020.

The delay at Boeing has hurt SpiceJet's plans.

Industry dynamics

Despite a 11.18 percent spurt in passenger traffic in November, the annual numbers continue to be subdued compared to 2018.

Last year, the domestic aviation market had grown by 18 percent. By comparison, till November, the market has grown by a tepid 3.86 percent.

It is mostly the leisure passenger who has cut down on travel.

"Companies have a minimum requirement, and their employees continue to travel. But individuals have started curtailing expenses," said Prakash.

But he pointed out that in international routes, fares continue to remain high after Jet Airways suspended operations in April. The airline had the highest market share in international traffic. While other airlines, including IndiGo and Virgin Atlantic, have added flights, the number of seats available is still lower than a year-ago levels.

On the other hand, rates in domestic routes continue to trail.

The country's second largest private airline has been trying to adjust its expansion plans to the problems at Boeing: the American aircraft manufacturer.