App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Dec 18, 2019 06:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Supply constraints at IndiGo, SpiceJet to impact demand-supply dynamics. But will fares go up?

Economic slowdown has hit spending

Prince Mathews Thomas @prince0879

Capacity expansion constraints at India's two largest private airlines -- IndiGo and SpiceJet -- is set to impact the aviation sector's demand-supply dynamics in 2020.

But the squeeze in supply may not necessarily mean that fares will go up.

"In a normal year, the pressure in capacity creation, accompanied by increasing demand, would have led to higher fares. But given the current economic slowdown, much depends on the purchasing power of the customer," said Ajay Prakash, CEO at Mumbai-based Nomad Travels, adding that at present, discretionary spends, including travel, is being cut.

Close

Another senior executive from a travel company pointed out that fares in domestic sectors for the present winter season are already lower than last year's levels. "Only an improvement in economic conditions can spur demand. It's very possible that fares may not move up much in 2020 despite the expansion issues with IndiGo and SpiceJet," the executive added.

related news

Aircraft trouble at IndiGo...

IndiGo is at present working vigorously to meet the deadline set by industry regulator DGCA to replace its A320 Neo aircraft engines.

DGCA had asked the country's largest airline to replace all unmodified engines in the Neo aircraft. The regulator had also asked the airline to ground one aircraft with the unmodified engine for every plane with a modified engine that it adds to its fleet.

The directive came after multiple incidents of engine snags of the Neo aircraft, raising a security scare. IndiGo has 98 A320 Neo aircraft in its fleet.

Consequently, the airline gave a muted outlook for expanding capacity.

"Expect a year-on-year (YoY) capacity increase of 15-20 percent in Q4 FY20 and 22-23 percent in FY20," IndiGo said in early December. The guidance was much lower than the earlier expected 30 percent increase in capacity.

... and SpiceJet
The country's second largest private airline has been trying to adjust its expansion plans to the problems at Boeing: the American aircraft manufacturer.


SpiceJet is one of the largest clients for Boeing's 737 Max aircraft, which were grounded earlier this year after being involved in two crashes that killed about 300 passengers.



But of the over 200 aircraft that SpiceJet had ordered, less than 15 have been delivered till now. The delivery schedule may now get further delayed.


Reports from the US suggest that Boeing may curtail or suspend production of the 737 Max aircraft until it gets clearances from the US regulator, FAA.  This may delay the aircraft's return, which was earlier expected to happen by March 2020.


The delay at Boeing has hurt SpiceJet's plans.


Industry dynamics
Despite a 11.18 percent spurt in passenger traffic in November, the annual numbers continue to be subdued compared to 2018.


Last year, the domestic aviation market had grown by 18 percent. By comparison, till November, the market has grown by a tepid 3.86 percent.


It is mostly the leisure passenger who has cut down on travel.


"Companies have a minimum requirement, and their employees continue to travel. But individuals have started curtailing expenses," said Prakash.


But he pointed out that in  international routes, fares continue to remain high after Jet Airways suspended operations in April. The airline had the highest market share in international traffic. While other airlines, including IndiGo and Virgin Atlantic, have added flights, the number of seats available is still lower than a year-ago levels.

On the other hand, rates in domestic routes continue to trail.


Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Dec 18, 2019 03:51 pm

tags #Business #Companies

most popular

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.