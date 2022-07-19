SunEdison joins hands with Arka Energy to bring solar solutions to India

Renewable energy company SunEdison has partnered with US-based start-up Arka Energy to launch solar roofs and gazebo collections in the domestic market with the launch of Arka Collection, the company said on Tuesday.

The state-of-the-art Arka Collection of products developed by Arka Energy, comprises ’PowerRoof’ and ’PowerGazebo’ designed to turn roof and open spaces in homes into an energy generating asset without compromising on the aesthetics, a company statement said.

PowerGazebo expands the living space available in garden and terrace areas, it said. "We at SunEdison believe that the future is solar, and every home will be solarised before the end of this decade. The Arka collection, serves customers seeking aesthetic solutions that blend well with their homes with the PowerRoof and PowerGazbo variants,” SunEdison CEO Pashupathy Gopalan said.

"The Arka collection, developed in Silicon Valley, offers advanced solar technology solutions to Indian consumers,” he said.

SunEdison said it has completed the first customer project in a luxury villa society in Sarjapur Road, Bengaluru and has also delivered PowerGazebo orders in Hyderabad.

"We are incredibly happy to partner with SunEdison, to bring pioneering solar solutions like PowerGazebo and PowerRoof to India. Our aim is to develop elegant solar solutions because the customer should not have to choose between style and sustainability,” Arka Energy CEO Surya Potharaju said.