Sundaram Finance appoints Rajiv Lochan as next MD, effective from April 1

Chennai headquartered non-banking finance company Sundaram Finance Ltd. on January 20 announced the appointment of Rajiv Lochan as the next managing director, which will be effective from April 1, 2021.

Lochan will be replacing the current MD of Sundaram Finance TT Srinivasaraghavan, who will be completing his term of office on March 31, 2021, and is retiring from service after 38 years with the company. He has been working as MD for the last 18 years.

Prior to being appointed as MD of Sundaram Finance, Lochan has worked as a partner in the consulting firm McKinsey & Company, and most recently, as Managing Director of Kasturi & Sons.

The decision has been taken at its board meeting that took place on Wednesday. Apart from Rajiv Lochan's appointment, Sundaram Finance Ltd's board announced other appointments too.

Deputy Managing Director Harsha Viji will assume the office of Executive Vice Chairman and take responsibility for the overall strategy and direction of Sundaram Finance Ltd. and other group companies in financial services. Also, Director (Operations) AN Raju will assume the role of Deputy Managing Director of Sundaram Finance Ltd.

Meanwhile, Srinivasaraghavan will remain on the board and play a mentorship role, the firm informed.