MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Register now for Commodity Ki Paathshala webinar on ‘FPOs & Agriculture Marketing-The Beginning of a New Era’ on January 22, 4pm
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

Sundaram Finance appoints Rajiv Lochan as next MD, effective from April 1

Lochan will be replacing Srinivasaraghavan, who will be completing his term of office on March 31, 2021, and is retiring from service after 38 years with the company.

Moneycontrol News
January 20, 2021 / 03:18 PM IST
Sundaram Finance.

Sundaram Finance.

Chennai headquartered non-banking finance company Sundaram Finance Ltd. on January 20 announced the appointment of Rajiv Lochan as the next managing director, which will be effective from April 1, 2021.

Lochan will be replacing the current MD of Sundaram Finance TT Srinivasaraghavan, who will be completing his term of office on March 31, 2021, and is retiring from service after 38 years with the company. He has been working as MD for the last 18 years.

Sundaram Finance clocks Q2 net profits at Rs 192 crore

Prior to being appointed as MD of Sundaram Finance, Lochan has worked as a partner in the consulting firm McKinsey & Company, and most recently, as Managing Director of Kasturi & Sons.

The decision has been taken at its board meeting that took place on Wednesday. Apart from Rajiv Lochan's appointment, Sundaram Finance Ltd's board announced other appointments too.

Close

Related stories

Deputy Managing Director Harsha Viji will assume the office of Executive Vice Chairman and take responsibility for the overall strategy and direction of Sundaram Finance Ltd. and other group companies in financial services. Also, Director (Operations) AN Raju will assume the role of Deputy Managing Director of Sundaram Finance Ltd.

Meanwhile, Srinivasaraghavan will remain on the board and play a mentorship role, the firm informed.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #AN Raju #Business #company #Harsha Viji #Rajiv Lochan #Sundaram Finance #TT Srinivasaraghavan
first published: Jan 20, 2021 03:18 pm

Must Listen

Budget 2021 | What's in store for the infrastructure sector on Feb 1?

Budget 2021 | What's in store for the infrastructure sector on Feb 1?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.