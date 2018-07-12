Sun Pharma's unit presses more charges against Biofrontera in patent infringement case

DUSA Pharmaceuticals, a wholly-owned subsidiary of India's largest drugmaker Sun Pharma Thursday said it has filed trade secret misappropriation and tortious interference claims in an ongoing patent infringement lawsuit against German drug maker Biofrontera and its subsidiaries in the US.

The lawsuit filed by DUSA alleged infringement of its patents, US 9,723,991 and US 8,216,289 of its product Levulan Kerastick (aminolevulinic acid HCl) for a topical solution, used with Dusa’s proprietary BLU-U Blue Light Photodynamic Therapy Illuminator.

Sun Pharma bought DUSA in 2012 paying $230 million to gain access to its light-based skin treatment platform.

In its amended complaint, DUSA additionally alleged the Biofrontera defendants misappropriated confidential and trade secret information from it and improperly obtained confidential information from former DUSA employees to sell and market defendants’ own products. The lawsuit seeks an assessment of both damages and injunctive relief against the Biofrontera defendants.

The patents-in-suit concern an apparatus and method for “photodynamic therapy” and equipment for PDT.

The photodynamic therapy, pioneered by DUSA, combines a drug with a light source to treat disease conditions. The product was launched by DUSA in September 2000 in the US.

DUSA’s Levulan combination therapy is approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for treatment of non-hyperkeratotic actinic keratoses or AKs of the face or scalp.