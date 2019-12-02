App
Last Updated : Dec 02, 2019 11:26 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sun Pharma to defend antitrust claims over delayed entry of 3 generic drugs in US

Sun Pharma said the litigation had already been disclosed in the company's FY19 annual report.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Sun Pharma announced on December 2 that the company, along with wholly-owned subsidiaries, is a defendant in a multi-district litigation brought by various classes of plaintiffs, in the US District Court (District of Massachusetts), alleging a delay in the market entry for three generic drugs Valganciclovir, Valsartan and Esomeprazole.

The complaints assert claims under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, federal and state antitrust laws, and state consumer protection laws of the US, the company said.



On November 27, the US District Court (District of Massachusetts) entered a decision denying in part and granting in part Sun Pharma's motion to dismiss the claims of certain plaintiffs.

Under the ruling, the majority of those plaintiffs’ claims survive, and several state law claims are dismissed. The litigation is proceeding in discovery.

Sun Pharma said it would continue to vigorously defend against all claims and was also considering its appeal options as to the claims that were not dismissed in the above-mentioned court decision.

Sun Pharma and several other drug makers are facing antitrust cases in the US, over allegations of entering joining rivals to delay entry of generic drugs into the market and thereby driving the prices up. Companies are contesting these cases.



First Published on Dec 2, 2019 11:26 am

