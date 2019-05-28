Sun Pharma Q4 profit declines 53% to Rs 635.9 crore due to one-time charge

India's largest drugmaker Sun Pharmaceutical Industries reported a 53 percent year-on-year (YoY) drop in net profit to Rs 635.9 crore in the fourth quarter primarily due to a one-time charge of Rs 1,085 crore related to the change in distribution for India business.

The company had a net profit of Rs 1,342 crore in the same quarter last year.

Sun Pharma had discontinued supers stockist arrangments with Aditya Medisales, a promoter-owned entity, that's causing discomfort to investors.

Revenues rose 2.3 percent YoY to Rs 7,445.40 crore.

The results were below estimates. A Reuters poll of analysts had estimated profit of Rs 971.8 crore on revenues of Rs 7,526.6 crore.

For the full year ended March 2019, income from operations grew 10 percent YoY to Rs. 28,686 crores and net profit rose 9.3 percent to Rs 2665 crore. The earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) stood at 21 percent.

Sun Pharma also announced the change of designation of Sudhir Valia from whole-time director to non-executive director.

“In spite of the one-time impact for India business, our full year sales have grown by double digits," said Dilip Shanghvi, Managing Director of Sun Pharma.

"We continue to focus on executing our global speciality strategy. Ilumya is expected to gradually gain traction in the US in FY20 while Cequa launch is expected in the coming months. At the same time, we are strengthening our core operations, optimizing the cost structure and enhancing our overall efficiencies," Shanghvi said.

US finished dosage sales were up by 20 percent to at $443 million over Q4 last year. The US accounts for 44 percent of Sun Pharma's sales. This growth was mainly driven by a significant business of generic supply to a customer, to be serviced over six months starting from Q4FY19, the company said.

Sun Pharma in the US has 453 abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs) approved, while filings for 118 ANDAs await US FDA nod, including 13 tentative approvals. For the quarter, nine ANDAs were filed and 12 approvals were received.

The pipeline also includes 51 approved NDAs while eight NDAs await the US FDA approval.

Excluding the one-time impact of distribution change, sales for India business in Q4FY19 were Rs. 2,186 crores, up by 11 percent over Q4 of last year.

Sun Pharma is the largest drugmaker by sales holding around 8.2 percent market share in the over Rs 131,000 crore Indian pharmaceutical market as per March-2019 AIOCD-AWACS report. For Q4FY19, the company launched 12 new products in the Indian market.

The drug maker saw emerging market sales declining by 13 percent YoY to $173 million for Q4. The rest of the world formulation business grew 32 percent to $153 million.

Consolidated R&D investments for Q4FY19 was Rs. 567 crores, or 8 percent of sales

The results came out after market hours. Shares of Sun Pharma closed 0.43 percent down at Rs 412.90 on BSE, while the benchmark Sensex gained 0.17 percent to end at 39,749.73 points.