Sun Pharma launches Kapspargo Sprinkle in US; drug can treat chest pain, high blood pressure

India’s largest drug maker Sun Pharma, has launched Kapspargo Sprinkle in the US. The drug is used in the treatment of chest pain, heart failure and high blood pressure.

Kapspargo Sprinkle, approved by USFDA is a patented formulation of metoprolol succinate, the only extended-release sprinkle formulation of the beta1-selective adrenoreceptor blocking agent called beta-blocker.

The metoprolol succinate extended release tablets have sales of around $600-700 million sales per annum in US.

Kapspargo Sprinkle pellets can be sprinkled over soft food or administered via a nasogastric tube, and are designed to facilitate long-term, once-daily administration, particularly for patients who have difficulty in swallowing tablets.

"Roughly 40 percent of patients requiring long-term care have difficulty swallowing, a problem that may result in patient non-adherence to medications as well as medication errors," said Abhay Gandhi, CEO-North America, Sun Pharma.

"Kapspargo Sprinkle capsules may make it easier for patients to take their antihypertensive medication. This innovative product is the latest example of Sun Pharma’s use of advanced technology to create novel formulations of proven medications," Gandhi said.

The extended-release capsules are available in dosage strengths of 25 mg, 50 mg, 100 mg and 200 mg.

The announcement came after market hours.

Shares of Sun Pharma declined 1.58 percent to close at Rs 575.60 on BSE, while the benchmark Sensex gained 0.36 percent to end at 37,691.89 points.