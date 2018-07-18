App
Last Updated : Jul 18, 2018 01:18 PM IST

Sun Pharma gets USFDA nod to launch chemo drug filed from Halol site

This chemotherapy drug, called INFUGEM 10 mg/mL, is a combination of gemcitabine in 0.9% sodium chloride injection used in treatment of cancer

Sun Pharma, India’s largest drug maker, on Wednesday said it got its first-ever USFDA approval for a product filed from the Halol facility in Gujarat after receipt of Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) last month.

EIR indicates closure of US FDA inspection.

This chemotherapy drug, called INFUGEM 10 mg/mL, is a combination of gemcitabine in 0.9% sodium chloride injection used in treatment of cancer.

The addressable market size is approximately $35 million for the 12 months ending March 2018, as per IQVIA.

US FDA in June concluded that the agency’s inspection of Halol site is closed and the issues contained in the Warning Letter issued in December 2015 have been addressed, paving the way for fresh approvals.

US FDA blocked approvals of Sun Pharma's largest manufacturing site Halol due to deviations of current good manufacturing practices.

Read here, on how Sun Pharma managed to get its Halol facility off the USFDA hook.

“The technology used to formulate INFUGEM eliminates the risks associated with compounding, an extra step in the administration of cytotoxic infusion products, providing improved safety for healthcare professionals and cancer patients,” said Abhay Gandhi, CEO, North America, Sun Pharma.

“We’re pleased to add this novel product to our expanding oncology portfolio, as gemcitabine is one of the most commonly used cytotoxics in oncology practices,” Gandhi added.

Shares of Sun Pharma rose 0.43 percent and were trading at Rs 551.15 on BSE at 12.15 pm, the benchmark Sensex gained 0.07 percent to 36,544.80 points.
First Published on Jul 18, 2018 01:18 pm

