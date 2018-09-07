App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Sep 07, 2018 12:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sun Pharma gets six US FDA observations for Halol plant

Sun Pharma will have to respond to those observations with corrective and preventive plan with 15 days.

(Image: Reuters)
 
 
The US drug regulator has issued six Form 483 observations on Sun Pharma's Halol plant in Gujarat related to certain deficient procedures.

US FDA inspected the plant between August 27 and 31.

The observations were related to deficiencies of certain test procedures related to laboratory control; not following procedures to prevent objectionable microorganisms; lack of written procedures for production and process control; procedures not followed for cleaning and maintenance of equipment and quality control unit, among others. Moneycontrol has seen a copy of the USFDA Form 483.

USFDA inspectors state their observations related to any deficiencies in cGMP on Form 483 at the end of plant inspection. The company will have to respond to those observations with corrective and preventive plan with 15 days.

The company spokesperson wasn't reachable for a comment.

It's still not clear whether this inspection is related to product approval or is it surprise cGMP (current good manufacturing practices) inspection.

Three months ago, the Halol site had received an establishment inspection report or EIR from USFDA and started receiving approvals of USFDA after a gap of five years.

The unit manufactures pretty much every formulation including tablets, capsules, liquids, sterile dry powder injectable, small volume injectable, ointments, soft gelatine caps andaerosols, among others.

In FY15, the site accounted for about USD 400 million of sales, which was nearly 15 percent of the company's total sales, before the warning letter was issued. But since then the sales from the plant have fallen to 8-10 percent of the total sales.

In fact, the entire injectable portfolio was filed from Halol site that held key for Sun Pharma’s future growth.
First Published on Sep 7, 2018 12:19 pm

