Sun Pharma enters pact with China's CMS to market specialty drugs Cequa, Ilumya

Sun Pharma, India's largest drugmaker on June 27 said it has entered into an exclusive licensing agreement with a subsidiary of China Medical System Holdings (CMS) for the development and commercialization of speciality medications Cyclosporine eye drops and plaque psoriasis drug Tildrakizumab in China, Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan.

The company didn't disclose specific financial details. Under terms of the license agreement, CMS will pay Sun Pharma an initial upfront payment, regulatory and sales milestone payments, and royalties on net sales.

CMS will be responsible for the development, regulatory filings and commercialization of both the products in China.

The initial tenure of the agreement will be 15 years from the first commercial sale of CsA in Greater China and may be extended for an additional three years subject to certain conditions defined in the agreement.

Sun Pharma acquired global rights and intellectual property for Cyclosporine A 0.09 percent ophthalmic solution through the acquisition of Ocular Technologies Sarl, from private equity firm Auven Therapeutics (Auven) in January 2018. The product was approved by the US FDA in August 2018 under the Cequa brand name.

Sun Pharma acquired Ilumya or Tildrakizumab from Merck in 2014 for $80 million. The drug got USFDA approval in March 2018.

"We continue to build our pipeline and capabilities in this important therapeutic area of significant unmet need. We are excited to be partnering with a leading pharmaceutical company like CMS to offer Tildrakizumab as an alternative treatment for psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis in Greater China,” said Dilip Shanghvi, Managing Director, Sun Pharma.

“Sun Pharma is committed to growing its global ophthalmology franchise, with cyclosporine as its lead product,” said Kirti Ganorkar, Executive Vice President and Head, Global Business Development, Sun Pharma.

Dry eye is a burdensome, chronic disease affecting millions of patients around the world, with a significant population, greater than 100 million patients, present in Greater China.