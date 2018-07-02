Summer break over, Numetal and ArcelorMittal back at courts over Essar Steel

After a summer break of the courts, hearing in the Essar Steel auction will resume on Monday, with lawyers of ArcelorMittal and Numetal expected to make submissions.

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on May 22 had put the resolution process on hold. The tribunal asked the resolution professional overseeing the auction, and the Committee of Creditors, to refrain from taking any decisions.

The auction of Essar Steel, which was referred to the insolvency courts last year after accumulating nearly Rs 50,000 crore in debt, is significant - and among the highly contentious ones - in a "dirty dozen" list prepared by Reserve Bank of India.

The case until now

Numetal and ArcelorMittal first went to court to contest a decision by the resolution professional to turn down their bids, which was said to be ineligible.

Both bids, apparently have failed to clear Clause 29A of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), which bars promoters of defaulting companies from submitting a resolution plan.

While ArcelorMittal's investments in bankrupt companies like Uttam Galva and KSS Petron were cited as a problem; Numetal's issue cropped up with the relation of its minority shareholder Rewant Ruia and founders of Essar Group.

The court's order also invalidated the second round of bidding, which saw Vedanta Resources joining the race, and JSW Steel joining hands with Numetal.

Soon, the consortium led by Russia's VTB Capital was heading to courts agian, followed by ArcelorMittal. Numetal contested resolution professional's move to allow ArcelorMittal to clear dues of Uttam Galva.

The Lakshmi Mittal headed firm argued that bids in the first round should be considered. The world's largest steelmaker transferred Rs 7,000 crore into an escrow account of State Bank of India to show its intent in clearing the eligibility hurdle.

Numetal, on the other hand, argued against paying off dues of Essar Steel, as asked by the resolution professional. It said that the second round of bids should be opened as the company had bid Rs 37,000 crore for Essar Steel. Rewant Ruia is not part of the Numetal consortium in the second round.

Essar Steel's resolution had crossed its initial deadline of April 29 and was extended by a month to May 28. But the courts have said that the time spent on litigation should not be included in the resolution process timeline.