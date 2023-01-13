Sula Vineyards clocks highest-ever quarterly sales in Q3; check details

Sula Vineyards launched a Rs 960 crore IPO in December 2022

Sula Vineyards, the country's largest wine producer, clocked the highest-ever quarterly sales in the third quarter of fiscal year 2022-23, a press release said on January 13.

The record surge was reported by the Nashik-headquartered company in the sale of its own wine brands, as well the gross billings generated through its wine tourism business.

The sales of its own wine brands jumped to Rs 187.2 crore in Q3 FY23, which is up by 13 percent as compared to Rs 165.7 crore clocked in the year-ago period.

In the wine tourism business, the company recorded gross billings amounting to Rs 23 crore in the third quarter, which is also 13 percent higher YoY as against Rs 20.3 crore recorded in Q3 FY22.

The numbers were shared by the company with the stock exchanges while releasing an update on its Q3 business operations. The consolidated financial results will be declared later by the company.

In April-December 2022 period, the wine sales business grew 28 percent on-year to Rs 306.1 crore, whereas, the wine tourism business climbed by 48 percent YoY to Rs 39.7 crore in the nine-month period, the release added.

Commenting on the Q3 business update, Sula Vineyards' chief executive officer Rajeev Samant said this marks a "new milestone" in the company's journey, that began in 1996.

"Sula is one of the most loved home-grown consumer brands in India today. Building on the strong bounce back from the recent Covid pandemic, we are pleased to have delivered our highest-ever quarterly sales performance," Samant added.