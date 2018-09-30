Succession plan afoot at Tata Trusts; Chandrasekaran may be appointed Vice-Chairman: Report

The Tata Group is considering chalking out a succession plan for the Tata Trusts, according to a Business Standard report.

Tata Trusts has a controlling interest of 66 percent in Tata Sons -- the group’s holding company -- and is currently headed by Ratan Tata. Tata Sons is being led by Natarajan Chandrasekaran since January last year.

The chairman of both Tata Sons and Tata Trusts was the same till Ratan Tata was leading the group. When Cyrus Mistry took over as chairman of Tata Sons in December 2012, Tata continued to lead Tata Trusts.

According to the report, there are ongoing deliberations on whether the conglomerate should return to the earlier concept of having a common chairman for both Tata Sons and Tata Trusts. The report suggests the possibility of a Vice-Chairman being appointed for the first time.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

While Chandrasekaran is a possible candidate for the Vice-Chairman’s post, a trustee of the Sir Ratan Tata Trust or Sir Dorabjee Tata Trust -- the two main trusts within Tata Trusts -- could also be considered for the post, the report said. Former Tata Sons Directors NA Soonawala and RK Krishna Kumar, who have served as trustees, are among the top names being discussed.

As per the report, the process of appointing a Vice-Chairman is expected to be informal. No time frame has been set for the process yet.