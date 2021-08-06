MARKET NEWS

English
Subhrajit Roy joins BofA Securities as new MD & Head (GCM); predecessor Sunil Khaitan to take up SE-Asia role

Sunil Khaitan, an IIM Bangalore Alumnus, has had a stint of a little more than three years in his current role in India. Subhrajit Roy was earlier an Executive Director & Head (ECM Origination) at Kotak Investment Banking.

Ashwin Mohan
August 06, 2021 / 10:53 PM IST
As part of a key rejig at BofA Securities India amidst a boom in domestic capital market deals, Subhrajit Roy has joined the firm as its new MD & Head (Global Capital Markets) and his predecessor Sunil Khaitan has been elevated as the Head (Equity Capital Markets) , South-East Asia and will soon move to Singapore.

Both the organisational changes were confirmed by BofA Securities in response to an email query from Moneycontrol.

Moneycontrol was the first to report both the moves on May 4th, 2021.

More About Sunil Khaitan and Subhrajit Roy

According to his Linkedin profile, Khaitan, an IIM Bangalore alumnus, has had a stint of a little more than three years in his current role at BofA Securities India. Prior to this, he has worked as a director at the ECM (equity capital markets) syndicate in the Hong Kong office of Deutsche Bank for nearly 8 years. This was preceded by stints in the mergers and acquisitions vertical of Morgan Stanley & the ECM and I-banking team at Merrill Lynch.

Roy, an IIM Lucknow alumnus, was earlier an Executive Director and Head (ECM Origination) at Kotak Investment Banking where he had worked for the past seven years. He had also previously worked as a Vice President at the firm between December 2005 and January 2011. In the interim phase, Roy was an Executive Director at Goldman Sachs for three and a half years. He has also had stints at Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan Chase and ICICI Bank.
Ashwin Mohan
Tags: #BofAML #Subhrajit Roy
first published: Aug 6, 2021 10:53 pm

