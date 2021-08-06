MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Innovate Your Future at India Inc. on the Move on August 26 and 27, 2021 at 10am, with Rockwell Automation
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

Strides Pharma Science to acquire Endo's manufacturing facility in US along with basket of ANDAs

The wholly-owned subsidiaries of Strides Pharma Science have entered into definitive agreements with the subsidiaries of Endo International plc to this effect.

Deepti George
August 06, 2021 / 11:14 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Strides Pharma Science on Friday said it will acquire Endo International plc's manufacturing facility at Chestnut Ridge, New York along with a basket of abbreviated new drug application (ANDAs) for USD 24 million.

The wholly-owned subsidiaries of Strides Pharma Science have entered into definitive agreements with the subsidiaries of Endo International plc to this effect.

Under the terms of the agreement, Strides will pay USD 24 million for the acquisition, the company said in a regulatory filing.

"The acquisition we have announced today is a very good strategic fit for the business and will help further accelerate our growth momentum for the US market. With this acquisition we have doubled our US portfolio with a potential to launch 5-6 new products each quarter going forward," R Ananthanarayanan, Managing Director and CEO Strides Pharma Science said.

Elaborating on the strategic rationale for the deal, the company said over the last few years, Strides US business has seen a significant ramp up driven by portfolio expansion and strengthening of front-end presence.

Close

Related stories

The cumulative addressable market for the acquired portfolio is USD 4.7 billion (IQVIA MAT May 2021), the company said.

Strides said the facility at Chestnut Ridge, New York has an annual capacity of 2 billion units across semi- solids, liquids, nasal sprays along with oral solids.

The transaction will be financed by a combination of internal accruals and debt financing. The transaction is expected to close in calendar year 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

"The US is now the largest market for Strides contributing 48 per cent of FY21 consolidated revenue. The proposed acquisition will further bolster Strides US presence through acquisition of a multi-dosage facility in the US and a basket of ANDAs cutting across multiple therapeutic segments," the company added.
Deepti George is Deputy Executive Director and Head of Strategy at Dvara Research. Views are personal and do not represent the stand of this publication.
Tags: #Business #Companies #Endo #Strides Pharma Science #US
first published: Aug 6, 2021 11:16 am

Must Listen

Future Wise | Are gig jobs still in favour in India?

Future Wise | Are gig jobs still in favour in India?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.